Forbort (lower body) will return to the lineup versus Florida in Game 1 on Monday, Conor Ryan of Boston.com reports.

Forbort will be back in the lineup for the first time since March 16 against Winnipeg, a stretch of 15 games on long-term injured reserve. Considering the blueliner has just one assist in his last 10 contests, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting much in the way of offensive production out of Forbort.