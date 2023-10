Forbort notched two assists, five hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Forbort helped out on second-period goals by Morgan Geekie and Brad Marchand as the Bruins established a lead. This was Forbort's first multi-point effort since Oct. 27, 2022, and it accounted for his first production of this season. The 31-year-old blueliner has added eight hits, 10 blocked shots, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-3 rating through four outings in 2023-24.