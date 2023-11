Forbort is questionable for Thursday's game versus Toronto due to an undisclosed injury, per Conor Ryan of Boston.com.

Forbort has two assists in eight games while averaging 19:03 of ice time this season. He missed a game against Anaheim on Oct. 22 due to a groin injury but has since participated in four straight contests. If Forbort can't play Thursday, then Ian Mitchell, who was called up from AHL Providence on Wednesday, will likely draw into the lineup.