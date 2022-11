Forbort (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Forbort will be out for at least the next three games after sustaining an upper-body injury Tuesday. The 30-year-old will be eligible to return Nov. 10 versus the Flames, but it's unclear what kind of timeline he's facing with this injury. Jakub Zboril and Mike Reilly will compete for playing time in Forbort's absence.