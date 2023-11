Forbort (lower body) is expected to play Thursday versus the Islanders, per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Forbort missed three straight games due to his lower-body injury. He has two assists in eight contests this season. Forbort is projected to play on the third pairing alongside Kevin Shattenkirk on Thursday. Parker Wotherspoon is set to serve as a healthy scratch after playing in Boston's previous three outings.