Forbort (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Penguins.

Forbort sustained the injury in the first period of the contest. The 30-year-old caught a puck in what appeared to be the arm or hand, and it's enough to keep him out of the rest of the game. Forbort's status should be updated before Thursday's game versus the Rangers -- if he can't play, Mike Reilly may return to the lineup.