Forbort scored a shorthanded goal and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Forbort opened the scoring in the second period with his second goal in the last eight games. The 30-year-old defenseman's four tallies on the season match his career-best mark from last year, and he's added five assists through 40 outings. He also has 90 hits, 67 blocks, 29 shots on net and a plus-12 rating while serving as a more defensive option in a bottom-four role.