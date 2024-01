Forbort (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus Philadelphia.

Forbort has gone scoreless in four games since returning from a 20-game IR stint. It's unclear if it's the same injury that's keeping him sidelined Saturday, but the 31-year-old blueliner will look to return on Feb. 6 versus the Flames following the All-Star break. The 31-year-old Forbort has four assists and a plus-12 rating through 24 games this year. Kevin Shattenkirk is expected to rejoin the Bruins' lineup in his absence.