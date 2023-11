Forbort (lower body) won't play Saturday versus Detroit, per Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now.

Forbort, who is listed as day-to-day, will miss his second straight contest. He has two assists, eight shots on goal, 16 blocked shots and 13 hits in eight appearances this campaign. With Charlie McAvoy (suspension) and Matt Grzelcyk (upper body) also unavailable, Mason Lohrei, Parker Wotherspoon and Ian Mitchell will continue to fill in on the blue line in Saturday's contest.