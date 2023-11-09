Forbort (lower body) could return against the Islanders on Thursday as long as he comes through warmups without issue, Joe Haggerty of Bruins' Substack reports.

Forbort looks set to return to the lineup following a three-game stint on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the veteran defender was stuck in a four-game pointless streak during which he recorded six shots, six blocks and five hits while averaging 19:40 of ice time. If Forbort suits up versus New York, Parker Wotherspoon is the most likely candidate to be scratched.