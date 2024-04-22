Forbort (undisclosed) will not be in action versus Toronto on Monday but will travel with the team for Games 3 and 4, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Forbort was just brought back up from a conditioning stint in the minors, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him being slowly reintegrated into the team. Even once fully up to speed, the veteran defenseman is far from a lock for the lineup, though Andrew Peeke is the most likely candidate to be dropped in favor of Forbort.