Orlov scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Sabres.

The veteran blueliner wasn't expected to have a prominent offensive role for Boston when he was picked up from the Capitals last week, but Orlov has suddenly erupted for three goals and eight points in the last three games, including a goal and a helper with the man advantage. He won't keep up this pace, especially with Charlie McAvoy handling the point on the first power-play unit, but the Bruins' attack is potent enough that even secondary pieces like Orlov might have more fantasy value than anticipated down the stretch.