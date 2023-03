Orlov will sit out Sunday against the Sabres, per Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe.

Orlov will get an extra day of rest Sunday, with the Bruins having already locked up a playoff spot. Jakub Zboril will fill in on the blueline. The 31-year-old Orlov has fit in nicely in Boston, logging three goals, nine assists, and a plus-12 rating in 11 games since he was traded from Washington. He's up to six goals and 31 points through 54 games this season.