Orlov and Garnet Hathaway were traded from the Capitals to the Bruins on Thursday in exchange for Craig Smith, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick

Orlov will likely see a smaller role with the Bruins, but his physicality and defensive play will shore up his new team's depth. The 31-year-old has produced 19 points, 88 hits, 62 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 43 appearances this season while averaging 22:43 of ice time per game, his highest mark since 2017-18. Per the Wild, both the Capitals and the Wild are retaining salary on Orlov, with prospect Andrei Svetlakov sent to the Capitals in the deal.