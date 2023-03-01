Orlov scored twice on three shots, added a power-play assist, blocked four shots, logged two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Orlov scored twice on similar plays in the first period, and he also set up Pavel Zacha's third-period equalizer. Through three games with the Bruins, Orlov has logged five points, six hits and five blocked shots. The 31-year-old has been a good fit in a bottom-four role, though the improvement in talent around him from what he had with the Capitals has also bolstered his offense. For the season, the blueliner has five goals, 19 helpers, 81 shots on net, 94 hits, 67 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 46 appearances.