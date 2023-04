Orlov notched two assists Friday in a 4-2 win over the Panthers during Game 3 of the Bruins' first-round series.

He had a hand in a first-period goal by Taylor Hall and a third-period tally by David Pastrnak. Orlov has a four-game point streak going dating back to the final game of the regular season, and he's racked up four helpers in the postseason so far, giving him plenty of momentum heading into Game 4 on Sunday as the Bruins try to seize a 3-1 series lead.