Lindholm logged a pair of assists, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Sharks.

Lindholm recorded his second multi-point effort in his last five outings, a span in which he has three goals and three assists. The center is doing well in a third-line role, though his recent surge has been partially fueled by his power-play time. He's at 10 points, 22 shots on net, seven hits, six blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 12 appearances to start the season. He could enjoy a bounce-back year after missing the 50-point mark in three straight campaigns.