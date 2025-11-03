default-cbs-image
Lindholm (lower body) is considered week-to-week, Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports Monday.

Head coach Marco Sturm indicated Friday that Lindholm was slated to miss a few weeks after sustaining a lower-body injury, and his MRI confirmed that he'll be evaluated on a weekly basis. John Beecher will likely continue to play an increased role for the Bruins while Lindholm is sidelined.

