Bruins' Elias Lindholm: Deemed week-to-week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindholm (lower body) is considered week-to-week, Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports Monday.
Head coach Marco Sturm indicated Friday that Lindholm was slated to miss a few weeks after sustaining a lower-body injury, and his MRI confirmed that he'll be evaluated on a weekly basis. John Beecher will likely continue to play an increased role for the Bruins while Lindholm is sidelined.
