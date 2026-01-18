Lindholm registered two assists, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Lindholm had gone three games without a point after sustaining a lower-body injury in a Jan. 10 blowout win over the Rangers. The 31-year-old didn't miss a contest, but his offense has slipped since then. He's up to 32 points (eight goals, 24 helpers), 61 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 29 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 39 outings in a top-line role.