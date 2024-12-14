Lindholm (upper body) is slated to return Saturday versus Vancouver.
Lindholm has three goals and 13 points in 31 appearances in 2024-25. Tyler Johnson and Oliver Wahlstrom are both projected to be healthy scratches Saturday. Meanwhile, Lindholm will probably play on the top line alongside Brad Marchand and Justin Brazeau.
