Lindholm scored a goal, added two PIM, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

Lindholm had logged nine assists over his last six outings, but he hadn't scored since Oct. 28 versus the Islanders. He changed that with a third-period insurance tally to give the Bruins some breathing room. Lindholm is up to five goals, 19 points, 32 shots on net, 21 hits, 22 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 22 appearances this season. He remains a steady all-around center in fantasy while occupying a top-line role.