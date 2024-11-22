Lindholm scored the game's only goal in a 1-0 win over Utah on Thursday.

It came on the power play in the second period. It was the first time Lindholm had found the back of the net since Oct. 12, a span of 18 games. He has just 10 points, including three goals, in 21 games this season after signing with the Bruins for seven years and $54 million over the summer. Lindholm looks more like the player he was in Vancouver (26 games; six goals, six assists) after last year's trade than when he was in Calgary (49 games; nine goals, 23 assists) in the early part of the year. Or even the player he was his previous two seasons in Calgary when he tallied 146 points, including 64 goals, in 162 games. That's bad news for the Bruins and fantasy managers, who have both expected a whole lot more.