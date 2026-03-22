Lindholm scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Lindholm snapped a seven-game slump with his first multi-point effort since Jan. 26 versus the Rangers. The 31-year-old center has found himself on the third line recently, though he gets enough usage in all situations to remain a top-six forward by ice time. Lindholm is up to 13 goals, 42 points, 94 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 34 PIM and 33 hits over 57 appearances this season. He's missed the 50-point mark in each of the last two years but could get there if he heats up in the last few weeks of the campaign.