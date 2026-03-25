Lindholm scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to Toronto.

Lindholm put the Bruins up 1-0 in the first on a 2-on-1 break; he wired a wrist shot from the right circle that went in off the far post. Lindholm has a modest two-game goal streak (two goals, one assist) with six shots. He has struggled to stay on the ice this year, so his overall production is relatively quiet (43 points in 58 games). But his 60-point pace could help you in your postseason run. That's his best output since his Calgary days.