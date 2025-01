Lindholm notched an assist in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Sabres.

Lindholm has a goal and four helpers over his last eight contests. Aside from a strong second half of December, he's enjoying one of his better stretches of the season. The center has eight goals, 17 assists, 85 shots on net, 82 hits, 56 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 52 appearances.