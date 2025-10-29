Lindholm scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Lindholm earned his first multi-point effort since Opening Night with this performance. He had only two points in his previous six outings. For the season, the 30-year-old center is up to nine points, including seven on the power play, through 12 contests. He's added 22 shots on net, 19 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating while filling a top-line role. He's well on his way to making 2025-26 better than last season, when he had 47 points in 82 regular-season games.