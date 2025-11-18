Lindholm (lower body) is set to travel with the team for its three-game road trip through California, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports Tuesday.

Lindholm remains on injured reserve and has missed eight consecutive games. However, it seems like he is nearing a return to the lineup when taking into account this latest update. Marat Khusnutdinov and Pavel Zacha have filled the top-two center roles due to Lindholm's absence.