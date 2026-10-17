Lindholm scored goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Lindholm had gone five games without a goal prior to this contest. This was also the first time he's made a splash on the power play this season, though he has often been limited to second-unit work. Through eight outings, the veteran center has two goals, four helpers, 11 shots on net, five hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. The Bruins continue to tinker with their lines, so it will be tough to predict if Lindholm is in the mix for top-six minutes in any given game.