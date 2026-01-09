Lindholm scored a goal in a Thursday's 4-1 win over Calgary.

His goal at the mid-point of the first stood as the winner. Lindholm is on a four-game, five-point scoring streak (three goals, two assists), and his 28 points in 34 games put him on pace for his first 60-point campaign since his days in Calgary. He has gone 303-for-550 (55.1 percent) at the dot to lead the team.