Lindholm scored the game-winning goal, took two shots on net, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Lindholm's tally helped Boston complete the comeback for an overtime win. The 31-year-old center has two goals and three helpers over his last five contests. For the season, he's produced five tallies, seven assists, 26 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-6 rating through 15 appearances. Lindholm continues to work on the third line at even strength, but his power-play role has his overall usage in line with a top-six forward.