Lindholm recorded a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Ducks.
Lindholm has two goals and four helpers over his last eight contests after assisting on a David Pastrnak tally in this game. While Lindholm has slipped down to the third line at even strength, he's finding steadier offense in a smaller role. He's now at 38 points, 131 shots on net, 105 hits, 72 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 73 appearances this season.
