Lindholm (upper body) was taken off injured reserve Wednesday, per the NHL media site.

Lindholm will play for Team Sweden against Italy on Wednesday at the 2026 Winter Olympics. He missed Boston's final three games before the break due to the injury. He has 11 goals and 37 points in 44 outings this campaign. After he's done playing for Sweden, he should make his return with the Bruins against Columbus on Feb. 26.