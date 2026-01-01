Lindholm scored a goal on two shots, supplied a power-play assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Lindholm's third-period tally ended his eight-game goal drought. He had also gone four contests without a point prior to this effort. The 31-year-old center is up to six goals, 25 points, 51 shots on net, 30 PIM, 26 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 31 appearances. He's earned 13 of his points with the man advantage and should continue to have stable offense as long as he remains productive in that situation.