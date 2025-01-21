Lindholm scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Lindholm earned his first multi-point effort since Dec. 17. The 30-year-old center is warming up again with four points over his last four outings. He's up to eight goals, 24 points, 77 shots on net, 82 hits, 50 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 48 appearances.