Lindholm (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site reports.

Lindholm suffered an upper-body injury during last Tuesday's game against Nashville, and he was already ruled out for this Wednesday's matchup against the Panthers. While he'll technically be eligible to return for Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Bruins hold him out ahead of the Olympic break. Lindholm is slated to play for Sweden during the upcoming Olympics, but it's not yet clear whether his injury will impact his availability.