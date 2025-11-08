Bruins' Elias Lindholm: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindholm (lower body) was put on injured reserve Saturday, Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports.
Lindholm is week-to-week and will miss his fourth straight game against Toronto on Saturday. He has four goals and five assists in 13 games this season, including four goals and seven points on the power play. The Bruins recalled Alex Steeves from AHL Providence in a corresponding move.
