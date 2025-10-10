Lindholm scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Chicago.

The Bruins kicked off the season with back-to-back games Wednesday and Thursday, and Lindholm found the back of the net with the man advantage in each one. It's a fast start to his second campaign with Boston, but the 30-year-old center hasn't topped 17 goals or 47 points in a season since 2022-23, making him a risky fantasy option until he proves he can keep it up.