Lindholm scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Lindholm is finding his shot again with goals in consecutive games for the first time since the start of the season. The 31-year-old center put the Bruins ahead 2-1 with his tally in the second period. He's up to seven goals, 26 points (14 on the power play), 54 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 26 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-3 rating across 32 appearances. Lindholm's first-line role and spot on the first power-play unit put him in the right spots to be productive as he looks to get over the 50-point mark for the first time since the 2022-23 campaign.