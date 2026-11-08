Lindholm tallied a goal and fired four shots on net in Sunday's 4-1 win over Florida.

After a long review to determine whether Lindholm's goal traveled across the line, the tally was ultimately confirmed. With Sunday's tally, the 31-year-old center now has seven goals, 15 points, 33 shots on net, 13 hits and eight blocked shots over 18 outings this season. After Boston fans were clamoring for Lindholm to get more involved offensively in the offseason, the 14-year NHL has delivered early on this season, as he currently ranks second on the team in points. Given his solid category coverage and steady role in the team's middle six, Lindholm is a strong waiver-wire pickup in most fantasy formats.