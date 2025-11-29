Lindholm notched two assists and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

Lindholm helped out on goals by Casey Mittelstadt and Morgan Geekie in the third period. This was Lindholm's first game back on the scoresheet in three appearances since recovering from a lower-body injury. The center is up to four goals, seven helpers, 25 shots on net, 20 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 16 outings this season after missing 10 contests due to the injury.