Bruins' Elias Lindholm: Removed from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindholm (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday.
Following a 10-game absence, Lindholm should return to the lineup against San Jose on Sunday. He has produced four goals, nine points, 22 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and 19 hits across 13 appearances this season.
