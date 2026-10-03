Lindholm scored a goal on five shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Lindholm came through with Boston's season-opening winning streak in jeopardy, redirecting David Pastrnak's shot past Stuart Skinner with 1:38 remaining in regulation. The Bruins had pulled Jeremy Swayman for an extra attacker and called timeout immediately before the tying tally. Lindholm generated five shots during the contest, matching Peterka for the team lead, before Boston completed the comeback in overtime. Lindholm has one goal and one assist in his first two outings of the campaign.