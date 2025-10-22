Lindholm scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Lindholm scored the transitory 2-2 goal at the 4:46 mark of the third period with a tip-in from close range. It was Lindholm's third goal of the season, but he hadn't scored since finding the back of the net in the 4-3 win over Chicago on Oct. 9. Lindholm is up to three goals and five points this season. He should continue to find decent opportunities to continue producing in his top-six role even despite the Bruins' recent poor run of results.