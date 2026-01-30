Lindholm (upper body) won't travel with the Bruins for their two-game swing through Florida, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports Friday.

Lindholm will not only miss the Stadium Series game in Tampa, but this raises doubts about whether he will be healthy enough to join Team Sweden in Milan for the 2026 Winter Olympics. With Pavel Zacha (upper body) also not making the trip, the Bruins will likely have to deploy Fraser Minten and either Casey Mittelstadt or Matthew Poitras as their top two centers.