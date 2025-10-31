Bruins' Elias Lindholm: Set to miss several weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Marco Sturm said Friday that Lindholm (lower body) will be out for a few weeks, Adam Pellerin of NESN reports.
Lindholm suffered a lower-body injury against the Sabres on Thursday and is undergoing an MRI on Friday to determine the extent of the issue. However, he's slated to face a multi-week absence, even before the results of his imaging are known. John Beecher is slated to draw into the lineup Saturday against Carolina, while Fraser Minten will likely shift into a top-six role.
