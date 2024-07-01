Lindholm secured a seven-year, $54.25 million contract with Boston on Monday, Irfaan Gaffar of The Fourth Period reports.

Lindholm managed just 15 goals in 75 regular-season contests between the Flames and Canucks this season, his lowest goal total since 2016-17 when he was with Carolina. While a first-line role probably is unlikely with the Bruins, Lindholm should be in the mix for power-play minutes. Look for the Swedish winger to get himself back above the 20-goal mark this year and could even challenge for 30 given the talent around him.