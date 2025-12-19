Lindholm distributed a power-play assist, put two shots on net and served 12 PIM in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.

Lindholm recorded the primary helper on Pavel Zacha's power-play goal near the end of Thursday's first period. With the apple, Lindholm is up to 17 assists, 22 points, 36 shots on net, 22 hits and 23 blocks across 25 games this season. Over his last 10 games, the 31-year-old center has 13 points, 13 shots on goal and eight blocks. When he's been healthy this season, he has heavily contributed to Boston's top six and has helped the Bruins reside in a playoff spot in the Atlantic Division for the majority of the past two weeks. Lindholm averages nearly one major stat per game, apart from goals, proving that he is an excellent fantasy option in category-based leagues. Barring injury, he is on pace to surpass the 47 points he totaled in 82 games in his first season with the Bruins.