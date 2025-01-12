Lindholm registered an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers.

Lindholm ended a four-game point drought with the helper. In that span, he went minus-8 with nine shots on net, eight hits and seven blocked shots. Lindholm had a good stretch in late December but has largely struggled to be consistent in 2024-25. For the season, the center has 21 points, 71 shots on net, 76 hits, 48 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 45 appearances.