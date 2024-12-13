site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bruins-elias-lindholm-suffers-upper-body-injury | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Bruins' Elias Lindholm: Suffers upper-body injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lindholm (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Kraken.
Lindholm got hurt in the second period. The severity of his injury is unknown, but it's not a good sign that the Bruins could be missing their top center. Their next game is Saturday in Vancouver.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Janet Eagleson
• 6 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 6 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read