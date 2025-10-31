default-cbs-image
Lindholm suffered a lower-body injury and won't return to Thursday's game against Buffalo.

Lindholm had a plus-one rating in 9:37 of ice time before exiting Thursday's game. If he's not available for Saturday's tilt against Carolina, then Fraser Minten will likely shift into Boston's top six, and John Beecher might draw into the lineup.

